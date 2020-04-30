Previous
Outside again, and having some fun!! by robz
Photo 1219

Outside again, and having some fun!!

This is for the composite challenge with the theme "Freedom" We found that the N.P. was still open - and looking amazing. This is a composite of 14 images from our 3 hour walk.
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43458/composite-challenge-freedom
30th April 2020

Rob Z

@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my fourth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Photo Details

JackieR ace
14 images??!!! Wowsers. And it looks so real too. Perfect for the chalkenge
April 29th, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh that's so perfect for the theme!
April 29th, 2020  
Rob Z ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Hi Jackie - this was going to be the deconstructed landscape but it didn't turn out like I imagined. I did have a go at it - I'll put in in the other folder and if you could possibly have a look at it I'd really appreciate it. I have no idea if it's even at all along the lines of what it should be!! Cheers Rob
April 29th, 2020  
Lesley ace
Brilliant. Very well done!
April 29th, 2020  
