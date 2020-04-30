Sign up
Photo 1219
Outside again, and having some fun!!
This is for the composite challenge with the theme "Freedom" We found that the N.P. was still open - and looking amazing. This is a composite of 14 images from our 3 hour walk.
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43458/composite-challenge-freedom
30th April 2020
30th Apr 20
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my fourth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
composite26
JackieR
ace
14 images??!!! Wowsers. And it looks so real too. Perfect for the chalkenge
April 29th, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh that's so perfect for the theme!
April 29th, 2020
Rob Z
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Hi Jackie - this was going to be the deconstructed landscape but it didn't turn out like I imagined. I did have a go at it - I'll put in in the other folder and if you could possibly have a look at it I'd really appreciate it. I have no idea if it's even at all along the lines of what it should be!! Cheers Rob
April 29th, 2020
Lesley
ace
Brilliant. Very well done!
April 29th, 2020
