Photo 1222
What a sight..
This was worth getting up early to go for a walk. This is SOOC.
3rd May 2020
3rd May 20
2
3
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my fourth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
2259
photos
100
followers
69
following
334% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
27th April 2020 6:09am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
scenesoftheroad-19
Walks @ 7
ace
Just WOW! Fav!
May 2nd, 2020
NZkites
ace
A lovely sight to great you on your walk.
May 2nd, 2020
