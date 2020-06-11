Previous
Next
Nearly as cute as the real thing.... by robz
Photo 1261

Nearly as cute as the real thing....

From welding machinery to making works of art - Morrie is a genius!
11th June 2020 11th Jun 20

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my fourth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
346% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Louise ace
That's great!!
June 13th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise