Previous
Next
Aluminium ingots! Lots of them by robz
Photo 1308

Aluminium ingots! Lots of them

The Alumina works at Gladstone showed off its wares.
28th July 2020 28th Jul 20

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my fourth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
358% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise