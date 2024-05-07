Sign up
Photo 2408
Looking down from the headland...
It was high tide so beachgoers had to brave the swell to get around to the next beach...
7th May 2024
7th May 24
2
1
Rob Z
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3462
photos
129
followers
103
following
659% complete
2401
2402
2403
2404
2405
2406
2407
2408
Views
12
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-TX30
Bobbi C
Love this shot but there is not way I would stand there and look down!
May 6th, 2024
Shutterbug
Beautiful capture. I love the pov.
May 6th, 2024
