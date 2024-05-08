Previous
Next
A walk in the park.. by robz
Photo 2410

A walk in the park..

Southbank was created for Expo 1986. It transformed dreadful, derelict, industrial areas along the Brisbane River into a fabulous extended parkland known as South Bank. It's smack bang in the middle of the city - a wonderful legacy.
8th May 2024 8th May 24

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
660% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Looks like a fantastic place. I love that guy's hat!
May 8th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
How delightful
May 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise