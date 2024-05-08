Sign up
Photo 2410
A walk in the park..
Southbank was created for Expo 1986. It transformed dreadful, derelict, industrial areas along the Brisbane River into a fabulous extended parkland known as South Bank. It's smack bang in the middle of the city - a wonderful legacy.
8th May 2024
8th May 24
2
0
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3465
photos
129
followers
103
following
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Looks like a fantastic place. I love that guy's hat!
May 8th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
How delightful
May 8th, 2024
