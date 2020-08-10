Sign up
Photo 1321
One of many..
This was taken near a lagoon on Magnetic Island - the same lagoon where the magpie geese were claiming their territory. There were hundreds of these butterflies which swarmed around you as you walked through the rainforest.
10th August 2020
10th Aug 20
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my fourth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
2364
photos
101
followers
78
following
362% complete
1
365
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
27th July 2020 3:27pm
