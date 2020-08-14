Sign up
Photo 1325
The old jetty...
No longer able to cope with the volume of sugar being moved out to the ships. But a great fishing spot!
14th August 2020
14th Aug 20
4
2
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my fourth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
2368
photos
101
followers
78
following
363% complete
View this month »
1319
1320
1321
1322
1323
1324
1325
1326
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
30th July 2020 5:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Denise Wood
ace
Terrific capture :)
August 14th, 2020
Helge Erik Storheim
Love it!
August 14th, 2020
Babs
ace
I love the lighting what a gorgeous shot. fav.
August 14th, 2020
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely scene and lighting.
August 14th, 2020
