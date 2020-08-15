Previous
The sugar terminal at Lucinda - North Qld by robz
The sugar terminal at Lucinda - North Qld

It actually appeared to be quite photogenic in the afternoon sun....
15th August 2020 15th Aug 20

Rob Z

@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my fourth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Denise Wood ace
Love the sun glow :)
August 14th, 2020  
Helge Erik Storheim
Love the golden light
August 14th, 2020  
