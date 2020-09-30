Previous
Some wet weather #4 by robz
Photo 1372

Some wet weather #4

Edges and reflections...
30th September 2020 30th Sep 20

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my fourth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Very cool, lovin' those green tones!
October 2nd, 2020  
Lee ace
I guess we need it now and then. Good shot.
October 2nd, 2020  
Lesley ace
Lovely colours and shapes.
October 2nd, 2020  
