Photo 1380
Busy at play..
This macaw was helping his human to promote the wildlife park where he lives. He was quite happy to chill out and chew on his toy.
8th October 2020
8th Oct 20
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my fourth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Gorgeous bird, the perfect ambassador!
October 8th, 2020
