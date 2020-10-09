Previous
Hard at work.. by robz
Photo 1381

Hard at work..

He was happy to show how clever he was. His handler said the magic words - "open wings" and, hey presto, this was the result...
9th October 2020 9th Oct 20

Rob Z

aikiuser (jenn) ace
Smart AND beautiful. Wow!
October 8th, 2020  
Sharon Lee ace
So beautiful
October 8th, 2020  
