Two species of endangered shore birds. by robz
Two species of endangered shore birds.

Pied Oyster Catcher and a Plover we hadn't heard of before. They may be endangered but they are also very unconcerned by people. They nest between the edge of the water and the road...
28th December 2020 28th Dec 20

Rob Z

