The Shot Tower...

This is the only shot tower in Australia which can still be climbed. It has wooden stairs supported by timber beams .

At the end of a very long climb you reach the top platform, where the lead was melted and poured through a metal sieve. The resultant drops fell through the length of the tower into a large water trough where they solidified into small rough spheres. These were then tumbled into a neat sphere and used as shot in a cartridge for a shotgun.

Fascinating technology from long ago. :)