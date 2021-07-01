Previous
Yea - lots of water by robz
Photo 1645

Yea - lots of water

A tiny Errol enjoying the view...
1st July 2021

Rob Z

@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my fifth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Susan Wakely ace
And a great tiny Errol reflection.
July 2nd, 2021  
