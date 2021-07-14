Just Two - SOOC

Hi - If you have a spare minute I would really appreciate your feedback re this photo. My camera has a "posterize" setting which was used to take this photo. I can never decide whether I like the results it produces or not.

This is the same image as shown yesterday - where it was edited to enter into the Technique Challenge involving low-saturation images.

My question is :

I think I could achieve the type of result seen in the low-saturation image more easily without taking the posturized version and then editing it. So, is the sooc posterized version, with its super vivid colours, too over the top? Or is the more muted version actually more effective?

PS - sorry but I couldn't get the link to yesterday's image to work...