Previous
Next
Aust Zoo #1 - not looking at all devilish! by robz
Photo 1659

Aust Zoo #1 - not looking at all devilish!

Aust Zoo started out as a Crocodile Farm - made famous by "The Crocodile Hunter, Steve Irwin" - a larger than life character who, unfortunately, died quite young after an encounter with a sting-ray.
15th July 2021 15th Jul 21

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my fifth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
455% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Such cute looking animals. I remember seeing it on tv quite a few years ago.
July 20th, 2021  
haskar ace
I like those translucent ears
July 20th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise