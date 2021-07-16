Previous
Next
Aust Zoo #2 - I can see you! by robz
Photo 1660

Aust Zoo #2 - I can see you!

After the death of Steve Irwin the Aust Zoo has gradually changed emphasis to become a very large concern, showcasing many types of animals - in quite natural surrounds. It is a big draw card to tourists to Qld.
16th July 2021 16th Jul 21

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my fifth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
455% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Love these funny critters, what a place this one chose to stand on!
July 20th, 2021  
haskar ace
A great observation point. Lovely shot.
July 20th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise