Photo 1660
Aust Zoo #2 - I can see you!
After the death of Steve Irwin the Aust Zoo has gradually changed emphasis to become a very large concern, showcasing many types of animals - in quite natural surrounds. It is a big draw card to tourists to Qld.
16th July 2021
16th Jul 21
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my fifth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Diana
ace
Love these funny critters, what a place this one chose to stand on!
July 20th, 2021
haskar
ace
A great observation point. Lovely shot.
July 20th, 2021
