Previous
Next
Very different head-dresses..... by robz
Photo 1788

Very different head-dresses.....

Also from the Torres Strait islands and made with just as much creativity and skill as the traditional ones.
20th November 2021 20th Nov 21

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my fifth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
489% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Love those!
November 19th, 2021  
Corinne C ace
Oh my!
November 19th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise