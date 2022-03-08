Sign up
Behind the face of the clown...
He was all chatter, patter and bravado - but the camera caught face hidden under the paint.
8th March 2022
8th Mar 22
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my fifth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Diana
ace
Great shot and title.
March 19th, 2022
