The ups and down of city life..

Brisbane is built all along the river. Lots of it floods. But people still love living on the river - so high rise apartment blocks keep being built.

Covid and over enthusiastic federal "stimulus packages" have created huge shortages in building supplies and tradesmen.

The inner city high rise with the crane on top was being constructed by a company which has just declared itself bankrupt - unable to meet the requirements of its contracts. It's probably just one of many to come....