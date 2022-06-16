Sign up
Photo 1991
Look carefully....
I believe there is a tiny dot hovering near the tallest frond - hopefully it's a bee for the June words - "pollinator" :)
16th June 2022
16th Jun 22
0
0
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my sixth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3035
photos
114
followers
72
following
545% complete
View this month »
1984
1985
1986
1987
1988
1989
1990
1991
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D70
Taken
2nd March 2005 5:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
june22words
