Some natural beauty in the bush... by robz
Photo 1994

Some natural beauty in the bush...

I was wandering around in our bush with the IR camera - the Hardenbergia was perched on top of a granite rock, looking serene and beautifully composed in its isolation.
For the June words - "quiet"
17th June 2022 17th Jun 22

Rob Z

@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my sixth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
