Photo 1995
A very cold morning....
Zoe wanted to go out for a wee walk - otherwise this sight would not have been seen....
For the June words - "Rise and Shine"
18th June 2022
18th Jun 22
0
0
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my sixth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3042
photos
114
followers
72
following
547% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
19th June 2022 6:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
june22words
