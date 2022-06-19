Previous
Dark and Stormy.... by robz
Photo 1996

Dark and Stormy....

For the June Words - "Stormy"
19th June 2022 19th Jun 22

Rob Z

@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my sixth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Photo Details

JackieR ace
Wowee!! Perfect For The Word of the day
June 23rd, 2022  
