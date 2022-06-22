Previous
Life in the sludge... by robz
Photo 2000

Life in the sludge...

The green sludge was emitting tiny little bubbles of Oxygen - which the IR camera converted into tiny little pink bubbles (with a little help from me - they are much cuter pink!)
For the June words - "very tiny"
Rob Z

