Photo 2018
Walking here is too hard...
and I can't find the will to become involved. I wish you all the best for the next few months and will look forward to seeing your lovely images again after a while.
Thank you all for your kindness and understanding. Rob
10th July 2022
10th Jul 22
Rob Z
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my sixth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
jackie edwards
Take care. Hope to see you again. Wishing you peace.
July 20th, 2022
Babs
What a lovely scene. Take care hope to see you back again in the future. Until then just look after yourself at this sad time
July 20th, 2022
Diana
Beautiful capture and scene with lovely reflections. Take care Rob, look forward to see you back when you are ready.
July 20th, 2022
