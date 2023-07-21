Previous
You know you want to feed me..... by robz
Photo 2118

You know you want to feed me.....

and then you'll never get rid of me....
Emus flock into Monkey Mia as it offers them easy access to water - and forbidden foods.... :)
21st July 2023 21st Jul 23

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my sixth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
580% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
Great shot of this unusual ( for me ) bird. Don’t see many pictures of them, are they fairly rare, or in places where humans aren’t?
August 8th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise