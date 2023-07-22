Previous
A cloudy late afternoon at Kalbarri... by robz
Photo 2119

A cloudy late afternoon at Kalbarri...

Selfies were being taken...
22nd July 2023 22nd Jul 23

Rob Z

@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my sixth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Photo Details

Diana ace
Wonderful silhouettes and clouds, love the tone.
August 12th, 2023  
