The Pinnacles Desert.... by robz
Photo 2131

The Pinnacles Desert....

A remarkable desert situated just behind the sand dunes fronting the coast of Western Australia, near Cervantes.
4th August 2023 4th Aug 23

Rob Z

JackieR ace
A truly fabulous landscape of this wonder of geology
August 25th, 2023  
haskar ace
It looks like a rock town. Amazing scene and shot.
August 25th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh wow this is wild!
August 25th, 2023  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this amazing landscape!
August 25th, 2023  
