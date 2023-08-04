Sign up
Photo 2131
The Pinnacles Desert....
A remarkable desert situated just behind the sand dunes fronting the coast of Western Australia, near Cervantes.
4th August 2023
4th Aug 23
4
2
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my sixth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3176
photos
95
followers
60
following
583% complete
2124
2125
2126
2127
2128
2129
2130
2131
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-TX30
Taken
29th June 2023 1:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trip
,
oz
JackieR
ace
A truly fabulous landscape of this wonder of geology
August 25th, 2023
haskar
ace
It looks like a rock town. Amazing scene and shot.
August 25th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh wow this is wild!
August 25th, 2023
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of this amazing landscape!
August 25th, 2023
