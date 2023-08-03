Sign up
Photo 2130
The last lake view..
an inverted IR image.
3rd August 2023
3rd Aug 23
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my sixth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
2130
Tags
oztrip
Casablanca
ace
Nice one!
August 23rd, 2023
Suzanne
ace
What an interesting effect the IR has
August 23rd, 2023
