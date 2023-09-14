Previous
The Cube through the imagination of Charles Billich.... by robz
Photo 2173

The Cube through the imagination of Charles Billich....

At 89 years old Charles Billich is an Australian surrealist artist whose artworks hang in the Vatican, The White House and the United Nations.
14th September 2023 14th Sep 23

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
595% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise