Another reason why I love IR images... by robz
Another reason why I love IR images...

They are fabulous for inversions! So much fun to see what appears.. Thanks for all your interest in these slightly mad photos.. Cheers Rob
19th November 2023 19th Nov 23

Rob Z

Brian ace
Awesome comparison
December 7th, 2023  
Diana ace
How beautiful, I love them both!
December 7th, 2023  
Walks @ 7 ace
ShaZAM! these are so very cool. The one on the left could have been taken on Mars. FAV!
December 7th, 2023  
