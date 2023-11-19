Sign up
Photo 2238
Another reason why I love IR images...
They are fabulous for inversions! So much fun to see what appears.. Thanks for all your interest in these slightly mad photos.. Cheers Rob
19th November 2023
Rob Z
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D70
Taken
18th July 2023 4:20pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
and
,
ir
,
invert
Brian
Awesome comparison
December 7th, 2023
Diana
How beautiful, I love them both!
December 7th, 2023
Walks @ 7
ShaZAM! these are so very cool. The one on the left could have been taken on Mars. FAV!
December 7th, 2023
