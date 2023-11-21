Previous
Grey Rice Flower... by robz
Grey Rice Flower...

But in reality they are a delightful yellow...
21st November 2023 21st Nov 23

Rob Z

@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....


Brian ace
Breathtaking
December 8th, 2023  
