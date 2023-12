Scary up close and from a distance...

This is a close-up of just a few tiny, baby leaves on a single, half grown, mother leaf, which is one of maybe a hundred leaves on a single stalk of the "Mother of Millions" plant. Each baby can drop off at any time and produce a new plant. They fall off as you pull the plant out of the ground. You go back a year later and there are dozens of new ones. The are poisonous to cattle. They are scary!!