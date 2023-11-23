Sign up
Previous
Photo 2242
These are the good guys...
Gorgeous native Flannel Flowers - their petals feel like velvet. Two shown because I couldn't chose - any suggestions re pros and cons gratefully received. Cheers Rob
23rd November 2023
23rd Nov 23
2
1
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-TX30
Taken
19th October 2023 9:09am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
I like the simplicity of the one on the left where the flower is clear to see without the distraction of the others.
December 9th, 2023
Babs
ace
I love flannel flowers. fav
December 9th, 2023
