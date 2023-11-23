Previous
These are the good guys... by robz
These are the good guys...

Gorgeous native Flannel Flowers - their petals feel like velvet. Two shown because I couldn't chose - any suggestions re pros and cons gratefully received. Cheers Rob
23rd November 2023 23rd Nov 23

Rob Z

Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Susan Wakely ace
I like the simplicity of the one on the left where the flower is clear to see without the distraction of the others.
December 9th, 2023  
Babs ace
I love flannel flowers. fav
December 9th, 2023  
