Previous
Photo 2243
Native Pelargonium
A tiny relative of Geraniums..
24th November 2023
24th Nov 23
5
1
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3294
photos
108
followers
83
following
614% complete
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-TX30
Taken
19th October 2023 9:27am
Babs
ace
Beautiful, didn't realise it is a relative of the geranium
December 10th, 2023
Casablanca
ace
Lovely shot, I really like these tiny flowers
December 10th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
I love the native geranium/pelargonium.
December 10th, 2023
Wylie
ace
sweet
December 10th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
the native one is so tiny and sweet it delights me all through my garden!
December 10th, 2023
