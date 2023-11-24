Previous
Native Pelargonium by robz
Photo 2243

Native Pelargonium

A tiny relative of Geraniums..
24th November 2023 24th Nov 23

Rob Z

@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Babs ace
Beautiful, didn't realise it is a relative of the geranium
December 10th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
Lovely shot, I really like these tiny flowers
December 10th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
I love the native geranium/pelargonium.
December 10th, 2023  
Wylie ace
sweet
December 10th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
the native one is so tiny and sweet it delights me all through my garden!
December 10th, 2023  
