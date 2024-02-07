Previous
This would tell some tales... by robz
This would tell some tales...

Cut, sawn, shaped and erected using hand held tools! Many of the fences on the farm are the originals erected by the returned soldiers. They are incredible to see...
7th February 2024 7th Feb 24

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
635% complete

Beverley ace
Wow! Amazing, I hope to see some more…
I love how you process looks very special…
February 5th, 2024  
Lesley ace
How fascinating
February 5th, 2024  
Cliff McFarlane
Seventh year, that's impressive
February 5th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
It looks great and I like your pov.
February 5th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Many whispered tales listened to by these rich grains of bark
February 5th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Wow! Cool processing!
February 5th, 2024  
haskar ace
Great pow and textures. The rest is mindfulness of observation and life. Quoted after Olga Tokarczuk
February 5th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
They were really craftsmen. Love the capture of the details and texture.
February 5th, 2024  
Linda Godwin
Great textures
February 5th, 2024  
Jerzy ace
And it stood the test of time. Great capture.
February 5th, 2024  
