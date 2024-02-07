Sign up
Previous
Photo 2319
This would tell some tales...
Cut, sawn, shaped and erected using hand held tools! Many of the fences on the farm are the originals erected by the returned soldiers. They are incredible to see...
7th February 2024
7th Feb 24
10
4
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3370
photos
119
followers
95
following
635% complete
2312
2313
2314
2315
2316
2317
2318
2319
Beverley
ace
Wow! Amazing, I hope to see some more…
I love how you process looks very special…
February 5th, 2024
Lesley
ace
How fascinating
February 5th, 2024
Cliff McFarlane
Seventh year, that's impressive
February 5th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
It looks great and I like your pov.
February 5th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Many whispered tales listened to by these rich grains of bark
February 5th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Wow! Cool processing!
February 5th, 2024
haskar
ace
Great pow and textures. The rest is mindfulness of observation and life. Quoted after Olga Tokarczuk
February 5th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
They were really craftsmen. Love the capture of the details and texture.
February 5th, 2024
Linda Godwin
Great textures
February 5th, 2024
Jerzy
ace
And it stood the test of time. Great capture.
February 5th, 2024
