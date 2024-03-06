Sign up
Photo 2347
The eternal challenge...
Dandelions just seem to taunt you to take a better shot than you have before.. But then you never seem to get any better... Maybe b&w would suit better... Or, a bigger, better camera... :)
6th March 2024
6th Mar 24
Rob Z
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
643% complete
2340
2341
2342
2343
2344
2345
2346
2347
2341
2342
2343
2344
2345
2346
2347
Photo Details
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous pov.
March 4th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
Beautiful Pic👍
March 4th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Feels very sea creatures under the water to me. Nice one
March 4th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
you've created a very artistic dandelion Rob
March 4th, 2024
Bobbi C
ace
Love this!
March 4th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So pretty with great details.
March 4th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
March 4th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Great perspective, giving a different view! They make great subjects!
March 4th, 2024
Larry Steager
ace
Beautiful shot.
March 4th, 2024
Mags
ace
A lovely macro!
March 4th, 2024
365 Project
close