Previous
The eternal challenge... by robz
Photo 2347

The eternal challenge...

Dandelions just seem to taunt you to take a better shot than you have before.. But then you never seem to get any better... Maybe b&w would suit better... Or, a bigger, better camera... :)
6th March 2024 6th Mar 24

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
643% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous pov.
March 4th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Beautiful Pic👍
March 4th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Feels very sea creatures under the water to me. Nice one
March 4th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
you've created a very artistic dandelion Rob
March 4th, 2024  
Bobbi C ace
Love this!
March 4th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
So pretty with great details.
March 4th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
March 4th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Great perspective, giving a different view! They make great subjects!
March 4th, 2024  
Larry Steager ace
Beautiful shot.
March 4th, 2024  
Mags ace
A lovely macro!
March 4th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise