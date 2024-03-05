Previous
Sometimes the POV you want is not the POV you can get... by robz
These leaves were pretty cool - but there was no way to get even one without a shadow....
5th March 2024 5th Mar 24

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
642% complete

Linda Godwin
They really have prominent veins .
March 3rd, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
Nice
March 3rd, 2024  
KV ace
It is a kind of mind boggling POV... but I love it. Nice detail & great close up for sure.
March 3rd, 2024  
