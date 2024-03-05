Sign up
Previous
Photo 2346
Sometimes the POV you want is not the POV you can get...
These leaves were pretty cool - but there was no way to get even one without a shadow....
5th March 2024
5th Mar 24
3
1
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3398
photos
121
followers
95
following
642% complete
2339
2340
2341
2342
2343
2344
2345
2346
Linda Godwin
They really have prominent veins .
March 3rd, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
Nice
March 3rd, 2024
KV
ace
It is a kind of mind boggling POV... but I love it. Nice detail & great close up for sure.
March 3rd, 2024
