Birds of Tokyo let fly.... by robz
Photo 2371

Birds of Tokyo let fly....

30th March 2024 30th Mar 24

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Susan Wakely ace
Good to see a live event.
March 28th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Live music is always cool
March 28th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
Do they come from Tokyo? :)
March 28th, 2024  
Lesley ace
Great shot of the action
March 28th, 2024  
