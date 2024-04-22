Sign up
Previous
Photo 2394
A small section of the colony..
They were such a marvellous sight. We've never seen so many in one spot before - a good chance to play with the IR camera. This is pretty much SOOC:)
22nd April 2024
22nd Apr 24
5
1
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Lesley
ace
Lovely find
April 20th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
April 20th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
We had an unusual amount of mushrooms this year also. I like this capture. Great pov.
April 20th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Great effect.
April 20th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
They look lovely Rob
April 20th, 2024
