A small section of the colony.. by robz
Photo 2394

A small section of the colony..

They were such a marvellous sight. We've never seen so many in one spot before - a good chance to play with the IR camera. This is pretty much SOOC:)
22nd April 2024

Rob Z

Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Lesley ace
Lovely find
April 20th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
April 20th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
We had an unusual amount of mushrooms this year also. I like this capture. Great pov.
April 20th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Great effect.
April 20th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
They look lovely Rob
April 20th, 2024  
