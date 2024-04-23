Previous
What the IR camera does best...

Trees, shrubs and paddocks with some clouds and sky...
23rd April 2024 23rd Apr 24

Rob Z

Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Casablanca ace
That is superb
April 21st, 2024  
FBailey ace
Love this, so pleased you're happy with your camera
April 21st, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
April 21st, 2024  
Maggiemae ace
it looks entirely natural not infra red at all!
April 21st, 2024  
Cliff McFarlane
Wow, IR gives such a different perspective
April 21st, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
The sky gives an eerie feel.
April 21st, 2024  
Larry Steager ace
Very cool.
April 21st, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
It’s a lovely effect.
April 21st, 2024  
