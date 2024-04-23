Sign up
Previous
Photo 2395
What the IR camera does best...
Trees, shrubs and paddocks with some clouds and sky...
23rd April 2024
23rd Apr 24
8
5
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3448
photos
127
followers
101
following
656% complete
View this month »
2388
2389
2390
2391
2392
2393
2394
2395
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
8
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D70
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Casablanca
ace
That is superb
April 21st, 2024
FBailey
ace
Love this, so pleased you're happy with your camera
April 21st, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
April 21st, 2024
Maggiemae
ace
it looks entirely natural not infra red at all!
April 21st, 2024
Cliff McFarlane
Wow, IR gives such a different perspective
April 21st, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
The sky gives an eerie feel.
April 21st, 2024
Larry Steager
ace
Very cool.
April 21st, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
It’s a lovely effect.
April 21st, 2024
