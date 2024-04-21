Previous
Another mushroom.. by robz
Photo 2393

Another mushroom..

Showing the lovely texture on the cap. IR inverted.
21st April 2024 21st Apr 24

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
655% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Well done!
April 19th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
April 19th, 2024  
Olwynne
This has an "out of this world" feel to it. Almost alien. Lovely shot
April 19th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise