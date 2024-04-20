A bit of an experiment..

I discovered that the editing program that came on my laptop has a generative refill option which is very easy to use. On my normal editing program I just use a cloning edit to remove unwanted bits and pieces.

Because the new method left tiny sections with a slightly different texture I then used a film effect filter to meld everything together.

The end result - I don't think it was worth the effort.... I think the clone method would have been more suitable. Or, the user needs more experience in the new method!! Cheers Rob