A bit of an experiment.. by robz
A bit of an experiment..

I discovered that the editing program that came on my laptop has a generative refill option which is very easy to use. On my normal editing program I just use a cloning edit to remove unwanted bits and pieces.
Because the new method left tiny sections with a slightly different texture I then used a film effect filter to meld everything together.
The end result - I don't think it was worth the effort.... I think the clone method would have been more suitable. Or, the user needs more experience in the new method!! Cheers Rob
Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Phil Howcroft ace
Rob photo editing is so complex that we can end up creating 'false images' . Do whatever works best for you , my editing go photos is very minimal
April 18th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
I don’t think I’d have the patience for some edits. This all sounds beyond me!
April 18th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Both results are outstanding.
April 18th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
interesting
April 18th, 2024  
