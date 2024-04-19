Are crows smarter than cats and foxes?

Feral cats and foxes are a huge problem on our property - they kill native birds, turtles and lizards etc.

We use a trap baited with chicken. The fox goes in to get the chicken and steps on a metal pedal which triggers the door. The chicken is hung by string from the roof above the pedal.

We have a spy camera we use to check what's been happening at the cage. It let us solve a puzzling problem -

Why is the chicken all gone, the string tied around the wires at the top of the cage, but nothing has been caught??!!