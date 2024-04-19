Previous
Are crows smarter than cats and foxes? by robz
Are crows smarter than cats and foxes?

Feral cats and foxes are a huge problem on our property - they kill native birds, turtles and lizards etc.
We use a trap baited with chicken. The fox goes in to get the chicken and steps on a metal pedal which triggers the door. The chicken is hung by string from the roof above the pedal.
We have a spy camera we use to check what's been happening at the cage. It let us solve a puzzling problem -
Why is the chicken all gone, the string tied around the wires at the top of the cage, but nothing has been caught??!!
Rob Z

Susan Wakely ace
Clever crows.
April 17th, 2024  
JackieR ace
Oh dear, I'm sorry you still have the feral cat issue. Clever crows- are they the birds that have learnt how to kill Cane Toads by flipping them over and only eating the livers??
April 17th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Nice collage😊
April 17th, 2024  
Cliff McFarlane
clever beggars
April 17th, 2024  
