Previous
Photo 2383
An interesting outcome..
This looks for all the world like an IR image - but it's not. It's just an invert of a sepia image from the vineyard. I was quite surprised. :)
11th April 2024
11th Apr 24
7
1
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3436
photos
126
followers
105
following
652% complete
2376
2377
2378
2379
2380
2381
2382
2383
Junan Heath
ace
Beautiful image!
April 9th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
April 9th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Very cool. The leaves look like paper!
April 9th, 2024
Beverley
ace
I think it’s brilliant… would be a great wallpaper design
April 9th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
The leaves look feather like.
April 9th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
your processing works well Rob
April 9th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
I like it!
April 9th, 2024
