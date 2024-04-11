Previous
An interesting outcome.. by robz
Photo 2383

An interesting outcome..

This looks for all the world like an IR image - but it's not. It's just an invert of a sepia image from the vineyard. I was quite surprised. :)
11th April 2024 11th Apr 24

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
652% complete

Junan Heath ace
Beautiful image!
April 9th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
April 9th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Very cool. The leaves look like paper!
April 9th, 2024  
Beverley ace
I think it’s brilliant… would be a great wallpaper design
April 9th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
The leaves look feather like.
April 9th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
your processing works well Rob
April 9th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
I like it!
April 9th, 2024  
