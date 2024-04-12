Previous
The newest cellar door.. by robz
The newest cellar door..

It could almost be mistaken for a church....
12th April 2024 12th Apr 24

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Mags ace
It does look like church doors! Great find and capture.
April 10th, 2024  
Larry Steager ace
You are right. Nice shot.
April 10th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
Yes, nice gothic design
April 10th, 2024  
Cliff McFarlane
If that's a barrel of beer in the doorway - if that were a church I think I might like it. I like the way the lights lead to the upper floor light.
April 10th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
@clifford Lol Cliff - great spotting! That was indeed a cask - but wine not beer. :)
April 10th, 2024  
