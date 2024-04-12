Sign up
Previous
Photo 2384
The newest cellar door..
It could almost be mistaken for a church....
12th April 2024
12th Apr 24
5
2
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3437
photos
126
followers
105
following
653% complete
2377
2378
2379
2380
2381
2382
2383
2384
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-TX30
Mags
ace
It does look like church doors! Great find and capture.
April 10th, 2024
Larry Steager
ace
You are right. Nice shot.
April 10th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
Yes, nice gothic design
April 10th, 2024
Cliff McFarlane
If that's a barrel of beer in the doorway - if that were a church I think I might like it. I like the way the lights lead to the upper floor light.
April 10th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
@clifford
Lol Cliff - great spotting! That was indeed a cask - but wine not beer. :)
April 10th, 2024
