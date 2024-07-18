Previous
A cold sunset... by robz
Photo 2481

A cold sunset...

But no snow yet!!
And, many, many thanks to all of you for your enjoyment of the colour madness and your wonderful encouragement and helpful feedback. It's been such fun to do. Cheers Rob
18th July 2024 18th Jul 24

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Dave ace
Beautiful silhouettes
July 16th, 2024  
Mags ace
Lovely tones and silhouettes.
July 16th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
I feel the cold Rob !
July 16th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
I love the golden tones with the silhouettes.
July 16th, 2024  
bkb in the city
Nice shot
July 16th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Great silhouettes. The colour madness was a bit addictive as a viewer!
July 16th, 2024  
Elisabeth Sæter
Nice shot
July 16th, 2024  
Walks @ 7 ace
Such delicate light, so worth a peek on black, fav!
July 16th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Great silhouettes.
July 16th, 2024  
