Previous
Photo 2481
A cold sunset...
But no snow yet!!
And, many, many thanks to all of you for your enjoyment of the colour madness and your wonderful encouragement and helpful feedback. It's been such fun to do. Cheers Rob
18th July 2024
18th Jul 24
9
4
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3537
photos
136
followers
108
following
679% complete
Dave
ace
Beautiful silhouettes
July 16th, 2024
Mags
ace
Lovely tones and silhouettes.
July 16th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
I feel the cold Rob !
July 16th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
I love the golden tones with the silhouettes.
July 16th, 2024
bkb in the city
Nice shot
July 16th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Great silhouettes. The colour madness was a bit addictive as a viewer!
July 16th, 2024
Elisabeth Sæter
Nice shot
July 16th, 2024
Walks @ 7
ace
Such delicate light, so worth a peek on black, fav!
July 16th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Great silhouettes.
July 16th, 2024
