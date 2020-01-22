Previous
After the rain..... by robz
After the rain.....

From the top of the big granite dome - water in the ponds and happy shrubs and trees as far as the eye can see...
22nd January 2020 22nd Jan 20

Rob Z

Hi - this is now the start of my fourth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
