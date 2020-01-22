Sign up
Photo 724
After the rain.....
From the top of the big granite dome - water in the ponds and happy shrubs and trees as far as the eye can see...
22nd January 2020
22nd Jan 20
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my fourth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Tags
landscape-23
,
stitched-panorama
